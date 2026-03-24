Nida Yasir's Eid look sparks mixed reactions on social media

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s renowned morning show host Nida Yasir sparked a fresh debate on social media with her Eid special look, receiving both criticism and defense from viewers.

Nida Yasir, who has been hosting morning shows for nearly 19 years, appeared in a unique style during the Eid transmission, wearing a red silk outfit paired with golden jewelry.

The actress styled her hair in a bun using a wig and attempted a traditional look with a forehead tika and head jewelry.

Her look received mixed reactions on social media, though most comments were critical. Many viewers described the wig as unnatural, while others labeled the outfit as inappropriate for TV broadcasts.

Some users suggested that Nida Yasir should adopt fashion suitable for her age, while others felt her overall style was excessively showy.

On the other hand, several people defended her, stating that everyone has the right to fashion choices, and unnecessary criticism or trolling on social media is unwarranted.