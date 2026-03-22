Shakira's India concert postponed amid regional tensions

(Web Desk) - Grammy-winning global pop star Shakira has postponed her scheduled concert in India due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions.

According to Indian media reports, the announcement came as disappointing news for fans who were eagerly awaiting her weekend performances. A statement shared on Instagram confirmed that the concert has been deferred until further notice.

The statement emphasized that the safety of fans, the artist, and the production team remains the top priority. Organizers added that new dates for the concert are currently being explored and will be announced in due course.

