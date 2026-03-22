Fiza Ali marries for second time; shares pictures with husband

(Web Desk) - Actor Fiza Ali has announced her remarriage, tying the knot with Ejaz Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram account on the first day of Eidul Fitr, the Mehndi actor posted a slideshow of photos, featuring her husband and daughter.

In the post-wedding album shared on social media, the actor was seen donning a black semi-formal dress, paired with a brown embellished dupatta with multi-colored embroidery.

Fiza wore a flower decorative headpiece with sober earrings, while her husband took white pocket flowers. Both got their names printed on their hands with Henna.

“At the age of 41, Allah has given me the happiness and love I was waiting for… Today I have found my life partner. Alhamdulillah,” she penned captions on a post.

The actor announced the addition of a new surname to her personal identity, saying she is not only Fiza Ali from now on, but she is Mrs Ejaz. At the beginning of the new journey, the Mehndi actor requested prayers from fans.

