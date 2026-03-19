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Nora Fatehi's song banned after outrage

Nora Fatehi's song banned after outrage
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Summary The song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a ‘sexual act’.

(Web Desk) – Nora Fatehi’s song has been banned after outrage.

The song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a ‘sexual act’.

A Samajwadi Party MP in Lok Sabha on Wednesday raised the issue of the controversial song “Sarke Chunar” Sanjay Dutt’s “KD The Devil” and the government said it has already been banned.

Anand Bhadoria raised the issue during Question Hour and said unchecked content on OTT platforms and social media was a bad influence.

In his response, Union information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the song has already been banned.

“A ban has been imposed on the song. The framers of Constitution placed certain reasonable restrictions, and we should function within those limits. Freedom of speech cannot be absolute, it has to be in the context of the society and culture,” Vaishnaw said.

Read More: Nora Fatehi gets flak for 'bold' dance from film 'KD: The Devil'

“The way things are spreading rapidly today through digital medium, for the protection of the society, especially for the protection of children, women and deprived groups of the society, whatever hard actions should be taken, the government is ready to take them,” he added.

The song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act.

Since then, it has been the focus of outrage on social media and elsewhere.

 

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