Nora Fatehi gets flak for 'bold' dance from film 'KD: The Devil'

Summary While a small group of fans liked the performance, many others were deeply appalled by the bold dance and blunt song lyrics.

(Web Desk) - Nora Fatehi is facing massive public backlash after the release of her new dance number from the film KD: The Devil.

The track, titled ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ features the actress alongside veteran Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

While a small group of fans liked the performance, many others were deeply appalled by the bold dance and blunt song lyrics.

The music video for this Hindi song from the Kannada pan-India project was officially released on March 15.

People on the internet are currently criticising the production for its vulgar double meanings and extremely suggestive dance moves.

One frustrated viewer commented on the YouTube video by stating: “Vulgarity on the top.”

Another person wrote: “The lyrics are so cheap and vulgar.”

The song is set inside a dance bar where the actress performs alongside many backup dancers.

The promotional footage showed Nora wearing a very revealing outfit while being surrounded by ruffians on screen.

Criticism has also been directed at the lyrics, written by Raqueeb Alam, which describe intimacy in rather graphic detail.

Many fans expressed their disappointment in Sanjay Dutt, especially after his successful appearance in the recent blockbuster film Dhurandhar.

A disappointed fan wrote: “Didn’t expect from Sanjay Dutt.”

The director of the film, whose name is Prem, has also come under heavy fire from the Kannada audience.

