Deedar, husband booked in human trafficking case

Summary Law enforcement officials recently arrested Jahanzeb in Lahore after he reportedly collected huge sums of money from innocent people.

(Web Desk) - Film actress Deedar and her husband Jahanzeb are facing serious legal charges regarding a massive fraud case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has officially booked the couple for their alleged involvement in an international human smuggling racket.

Law enforcement officials recently arrested Jahanzeb in Lahore after he reportedly collected huge sums of money from innocent people.

He allegedly promised various individuals that he would help them settle in foreign countries in exchange for large payments.

Authorities claim the couple may have illegally earned approximately Rs250 million through this organised scam.

Deedar allegedly managed fraudulent operations through offices in Lahore and the G-11 sector of Islamabad.

Sobia Idress, professionally known as Deedar, is a prominent comedian and dancer in the local industry.

She is also the sister of the well-known performer Nargis, and they have appeared together in various stage dramas.

The Federal Investigation Agency in the Islamabad zone had already placed Jahanzeb on their list for fraud.

Social media users are now calling out the actress for her alleged involvement in such a heinous criminal activity.

