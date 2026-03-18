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Indian actor Nawazuddin says Bollywood propagating many falsehoods

Indian actor Nawazuddin says Bollywood propagating many falsehoods
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Summary Says filmmakers are failing to lead society in a positive direction

(Web Desk) - Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently claimed that Bollywood filmmakers are failing to lead society in a positive direction.

He spoke at a recent media event regarding the responsibility of directors to provide a moral guide for viewers.

The actor expressed his disappointment by saying that industry professionals are currently propagating many falsehoods through their cinematic work.

Siddiqui insisted that the public is fully aware of the deception, even if they choose not to speak out.

He stated: “Yes, of course, filmmakers shouldn’t take society in the wrong direction, the truth is very important and everyone today knows what the truth is.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur star noted that people are closely watching global events and the narratives being built today.

He believes that audiences can easily distinguish between the actual truth and the lies that are being spread online.

When asked about narrative-based films, he replied: “No, we’re lying in our films. We’re making fake films here, and everyone knows this.”

Discussing his preparation for the film Manto, he mentioned reading the works of the famous Pakistani writer very carefully.

The actor felt a strong connection to the writer because of his unique willingness to pen down “harsh truths”.

He described the literary figure as “fearless” while noting that modern writers often seem to “think differently” than before.

He believes that the world of art is vast enough to spend an entire lifetime exploring and learning from.

His advice for aspiring performers was to prioritise hard work and constant practice over waiting for a lucky break.

Nawazuddin mentioned that he has “zero per cent belief in luck” despite what many senior industry members might say.

He urged newcomers to train so intensely that they eventually become “impossible to ignore” by the mainstream film industry.

Perseverance is key, according to him, because success might come after many failed attempts during the long, difficult journey.

He encouraged dreamers by saying: “Even if you fail 10 times, you might succeed the 11th time.” 

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