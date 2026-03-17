Zendaya breaks silence over viral AI wedding photos with Tom Holland

Summary Zendaya clarified that the images were not real.

(Web Desk) - Zendaya and Tom Holland, who crossed paths for the first time while working on the Spider-Man film series, have continued to capture fans’ attention, with their relationship often making headlines.

Recently, it was reported that the power couple tied the knot in a private ceremony. Soon after, their pictures surfaced on social media, allegedly from their intimate wedding. However, the actress has now reacted to the pictures and put an end to the ongoing speculations.

Zendaya made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she clarified that the alleged wedding pictures of Tom and her were AI-generated. She said that “many people have been fooled" by the pictures circulating online, which depict them as a married couple. Her reaction comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship, with AI-generated images further blurring the line between reality and digital manipulation. Zendaya revealed that even during real-life interactions, people have gone on to congratulate her on the supposed wedding.

While speaking with the host, she initially said she hadn’t seen the viral images. However, when prompted by host Jimmy Kimmel, she acknowledged their impact, sharing that people had approached her with compliments about the so-called “wedding photos."

Zendaya clarified that the images were not real, telling people they had been generated using artificial intelligence. She added that even some within her own circle were momentarily convinced, with a few expressing surprise at not being invited to the supposed ceremony. She said, “Many people have been fooled by them while I was just out and about in real life. People are like, ‘Oh my god your wedding photos are gorgeous!’ I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI! They’re not real!'"

Despite ongoing speculation, she refrained from confirming any details about her relationship status, leaving questions about the couple unanswered even as the AI-generated images continue to circulate online.

Earlier this month, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, caused a frenzy when he claimed Zendaya and Tom had secretly tied the knot. The rumours of their wedding gained momentum after Zendaya was spotted wearing a gold band during Paris Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Zendaya had appeared on the talk show to promote her upcoming film The Drama, which also stars Robert Pattinson. She is all set to reunite with Tom on screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and they will also be seen together in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.

