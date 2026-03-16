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Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert turns chaotic as fans fight in stadium

Yo Yo Honey Singh's concert turns chaotic as fans fight in stadium
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Summary Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing a heated scuffle taking place while the rapper continued performing on stage.

(Web Desk) - A live concert by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in Delhi turned chaotic after a fight reportedly broke out among people in the crowd.

Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing a heated scuffle taking place while the rapper continued performing on stage.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The concert marked the opening show of Honey Singh’s My Chapter – India Tour, which has generated huge excitement among fans across the country.

According to reports, the trouble began after an argument broke out between some attendees and members of the event’s sponsor team. The disagreement soon escalated into a physical fight.

Videos circulating online show several people pushing and hitting each other in the middle of the crowd. Some audience members tried to watch the performance while others gathered around the scuffle. Despite the chaos in the audience area, Honey Singh appeared to continue performing on stage, reportedly unaware of the situation unfolding in the crowd.

As the situation intensified, security personnel and the Delhi Police stepped in to control the fight.

 

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