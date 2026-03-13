Veteran actor Shujaat Hashmi passes away

Summary Renowned Pakistani actor and voice artist Shujaat Hashmi has passed away after a long illness. He was awarded Pride of Performance; funeral at Jamia Naeemia, Lahore, 9 PM.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned Pakistani actor and voice artist Shujaat Hashmi has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Considered one of the senior figures in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Hashmi earned widespread acclaim for his work in both television and film.

Throughout his career, Hashmi left a lasting mark with his acting and voice work, appearing in notable films such as Khaak Aur Khoon, Sohra Tay Javai, and Babul Dian Galian.

His contributions to the arts were formally recognized by the Government of Pakistan, which awarded him the Pride of Performance.

Shujaat Hashmi’s funeral prayer will be held at 9 PM at Jamia Naeemia in Garhi Shahu, Lahore.

