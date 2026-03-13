Saif Ali Khan wants to stay in film industry as long as he can

Summary According to him, the key lies in maintaining a routine and working efficiently

(Web Desk) - Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been a well-known figure in the Hindi film industry for over three decades.

He began his acting career in 1993 with Parampara and later appeared in many successful films across different genres.

Some of his notable movies include Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Love Aaj Kal, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Even after more than 30 years in cinema, he remains active and continues to be a relevant presence in the industry.

However, the topic of retirement recently came up from an unexpected source—his own son, Taimur Ali Khan.

While speaking on a podcast hosted by his sister, Soha Ali Khan, the actor shared that Taimur curiously asked him how much longer he plans to continue acting.

Recalling the moment, Saif shared, “How much longer are you planning to do this for? Which is something Tim also asked me recently. I said I don’t know, as long as I can! Forever, it is my job! But they are like, ‘No!’”

Saif also spoke about how actors manage to balance work and family life.

According to him, the key lies in maintaining a routine and working efficiently.

It is all about balance, where one has a month or two of intensive work and then they are off for a while,” he explained.

Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. Even as a baby, Taimur grabbed attention for his adorable looks and quickly became one of the most photographed celebrity kids in India.

The couple later welcomed their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, on February 21, 2021.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen alongside Pratik Gandhi in Netflix’s upcoming project Hum Hindustani, which is reportedly inspired by events surrounding India’s first general election.

He is also set to star in filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which will reunite him with actor Akshay Kumar.