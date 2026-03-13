Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Hardik Pandya spotted with model Mahieka Sharma; video goes viral

(Web Desk) - Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was recently spotted on an outing in Mumbai with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Photographers captured the pair walking hand in hand near the iconic Gateway of India during the busy afternoon hours.

As soon as Hardik stepped out into the public eye, he was quickly surrounded by many eager local paparazzi.

Surrounded by security personnel, the pair were all smiles as they sailed away from the city for their trip.

The Indian all-rounder credited his girlfriend for her support following the massive World Cup tournament victory recently.

This recent sighting comes amid growing buzz that the romance between the two is becoming quite serious lately.

Mahieka has been spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her finger, which sparked intense rumours of an engagement.

She was also seen at the semi-finals, bonding with Hardik’s son Agastya in the exclusive VIP box area.

The model took her place alongside the wives of other Indian team players during the high-stakes cricket matches.

Rumours of the couple secretly getting engaged have been doing the rounds online for quite a long time now.

Mahieka appeared to shut down engagement claims by stating that the ring is “nothing more than just nice jewellery”.

In the viral clip, the couple was seen offering prayers while four priests chanted various sacred mantras around them.

Before the World Cup finals, Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple to offer their sincere prayers together.

They were seen praying with a single shawl draped over both their shoulders in a very traditional religious manner.

This new chapter in the life of the Indian all-rounder has captured the attention of fans across India.

Many people are curious to see if the couple will soon make a formal announcement about their future together. 

