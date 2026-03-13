Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa set to stage comeback on silver screen with 'Aag Lagay Basti May'

Summary The film was written and directed by filmmaker Bilal Atif Khan. It stars veteran actor Javed Sheikh and popular comedian Tabish Hashmi in key roles.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa are set to mark their return on the silver screen this Eid with ‘Aag Lagay Basti May,’ with the actress describing their chemistry as somewhat similar to popular cartoon characters Tom and Jerry.

The film stars Khan and Mustafa in lead roles, with the latter essaying “Barkat,” an honest man who cringes at the very thought of crime and theft. Khan plays Almas, his partner, who has had enough of his honesty and wants to live a life of crime, and savor the spoils that come with it.

The film revolves around Almas and Barkat as they turn to petty crimes to improve their standard of living. The couple partakes in crime, mostly at Almas’ prodding, and find themselves in hilarious situations. However, the plot thickens when crime bosses played by Sheikh and Hashmi get involved in the mix.

“Well, I think they are so cute,” Khan said about Almas and Barkat’s on-screen dynamic. “They are like Tom and Jerry, with me being Jerry and Fahad bechara [poor] being Tom.”

Khan insists initially she thought she could not pull off the movie but later decided to drop another for it.

Khan said she approached Almas’ character by analyzing and tapping into her emotions.

“You first build the character with the look — getting the clothes right, the accent right, the way she talks,” she explained.

But beyond the physical transformation, she focused on the character’s motivations.

Coming back to the on-screen duo, Khan said at times their relationship even resembled a criminal partnership of sorts.

“It’s like Bonnie and Clyde also,” she said, hinting at unexpected twists in the story.

Mustafa marks his debut as a producer with ‘Aag Lagay Basti May’. But what made him decide to produce the flick?

“For the love of the art, one has to give back to the industry,” he explained.