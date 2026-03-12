Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Veteran actor Asim Bukhari dies aged 76

Veteran actor Asim Bukhari dies aged 76
Updated on

Summary Asim Bukhari had been suffering from kidney and heart problems for some time and had been hospitalised for the past fifteen days

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior actor Asim Bukhari passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 76.

Asim Bukhari had been suffering from kidney and heart problems for some time and had been hospitalised for the past fifteen days.

Asim Bukhari worked in numerous TV dramas, stage and films. He was also known as an acting teacher. It should be noted that Asim Bukhari's son, Ajlal Bukhari, is also undergoing treatment for gallstones in a London hospital.

His death has lefts fans and the world of showbiz saddened, who paid glowing tributes to the versatile actor.

They prayed may rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the deceased family and to bear this irreparable loss. The timing of his funeral has not been announced so far.
 

