Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Umair Jaswal levels 'cheating' allegations against Sana Javed

Umair Jaswal levels 'cheating' allegations against Sana Javed
Updated on

Summary Singer Umair Jaswal indirectly confirmed he faced betrayal in his marriage to Sana Javed through a social media post on infidelity, after her marriage announcement with former cricketer Shoaib Malik.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani singer, musician and actor Umair Jaswal has seemingly confirmed that his former wife, actress Sana Javed, had betrayed him during their marriage.

Umair Jaswal is known as a talented Pakistani singer, musician and actor who has earned recognition for his versatile abilities.

Over the years, he has delivered several memorable performances on television, including the popular Coke Studio songs “Charkha Nolakha” and “Sammi Meri Waar”, which gained significant appreciation from audiences.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed tied the knot in a simple ceremony. Following their marriage, the couple was seen together at several events.

However, after nearly a year of silence between the two, a surprising announcement came in January 2024 when former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed revealed that they had gotten married.

The announcement shocked many fans because it appeared that both individuals were still married to their respective partners at the time.

After the news surfaced, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed both faced allegations of infidelity. Recently, Umair Jaswal indirectly confirmed these accusations through a post shared on social media.

On his official Instagram platform, Umair Jaswal shared a meaningful quote about unfaithful partners.

The post stated that if someone cheats on their partner, they should not be allowed to remain in the circle, adding that such behavior should not be normalized in 2026.

Through this message, he also emphasized boycotting the behavior of both men and women who betray their spouses. Reports suggest that Umair Jaswal himself has been a victim of betrayal in a relationship.

Many fans agreed with his message, saying that such behavior should indeed be condemned.

According to several users, infidelity must be criticized at every level because it is unacceptable, and people should take a firm stance by distancing themselves from individuals who engage in such actions.

Browse Topics
Entertainment

Related News

Saif Ali Khan wants to stay in film industry as long as he can
Kate Winslet in talks to star in 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'
Hardik Pandya spotted with model Mahieka Sharma; video goes viral
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa set to stage comeback on silver screen with 'Aag Lagay Basti May'
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall