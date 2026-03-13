Umair Jaswal levels 'cheating' allegations against Sana Javed

Summary Singer Umair Jaswal indirectly confirmed he faced betrayal in his marriage to Sana Javed through a social media post on infidelity, after her marriage announcement with former cricketer Shoaib Malik.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani singer, musician and actor Umair Jaswal has seemingly confirmed that his former wife, actress Sana Javed, had betrayed him during their marriage.

Umair Jaswal is known as a talented Pakistani singer, musician and actor who has earned recognition for his versatile abilities.

Over the years, he has delivered several memorable performances on television, including the popular Coke Studio songs “Charkha Nolakha” and “Sammi Meri Waar”, which gained significant appreciation from audiences.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed tied the knot in a simple ceremony. Following their marriage, the couple was seen together at several events.

However, after nearly a year of silence between the two, a surprising announcement came in January 2024 when former Pakistan cricket team captain Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed revealed that they had gotten married.

The announcement shocked many fans because it appeared that both individuals were still married to their respective partners at the time.

After the news surfaced, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed both faced allegations of infidelity. Recently, Umair Jaswal indirectly confirmed these accusations through a post shared on social media.

On his official Instagram platform, Umair Jaswal shared a meaningful quote about unfaithful partners.

The post stated that if someone cheats on their partner, they should not be allowed to remain in the circle, adding that such behavior should not be normalized in 2026.

Through this message, he also emphasized boycotting the behavior of both men and women who betray their spouses. Reports suggest that Umair Jaswal himself has been a victim of betrayal in a relationship.

Many fans agreed with his message, saying that such behavior should indeed be condemned.

According to several users, infidelity must be criticized at every level because it is unacceptable, and people should take a firm stance by distancing themselves from individuals who engage in such actions.