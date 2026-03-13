Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

More demons, more K-pop: Netflix announces 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel

More demons, more K-pop: Netflix announces 'KPop Demon Hunters' sequel
Updated on

Summary The new instalment will extend Netflix’s creative collaboration with Co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhan.

(Reuters) - Netflix confirmed on Thursday that a sequel to “KPop Demon Hunters,” the streaming platform’s most-watched film of all time, is officially in development.

The new instalment will extend Netflix’s creative collaboration with Co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and marks the first project under their new exclusive multi-year writing and directing deal for animation.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” Kang said in the announcement.

“There’s so much more to this world we have built, and ⁠I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Animated by Sony Pictures Animation, the original musical film follows K-pop girl trio Huntrix — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — as they balance their superstardom with secret lives as demon hunters.

Lead vocalists EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami propelled the movie’s breakout anthem “Golden” to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The film became a critical and awards-season powerhouse, earning best animated feature and best song at the 31st Critics Choice Awards, as well as best animated motion picture and best original ⁠song at the 83rd Golden Globes.

It has two Oscar nominations - for best animated feature and best original song.

“Golden” also secured a Grammy for best song written for visual media — the first Grammy ever awarded to a K-Pop song.

In January 2026, Netflix announced the movie had shattered platform records, ⁠drawing 482 million views over six months, along with 32 million views for its lyric videos. Its soundtrack continues to trend globally.

Appelhans, speaking to Reuters in January, stressed that a sequel would ⁠need a clear creative direction from the beginning.

“You have to know where you’re headed because otherwise you will be lost immediately,” he said. “So, we’ll just have to do that ⁠again and make something that we love, and that means something to us.

And then I think if you do that well, it works and other people connect to it. “
 

Browse Topics
Entertainment

Related News

Umair Jaswal levels 'cheating' allegations against Sana Javed
Saif Ali Khan wants to stay in film industry as long as he can
Kate Winslet in talks to star in 'Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'
Hardik Pandya spotted with model Mahieka Sharma; video goes viral
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall