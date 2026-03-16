Fawad Mustafa's outfit choice does not sit well with fans

Summary Many viewers found this specific clothing choice to be quite inappropriate for a professional televised interview on the screen.

(Web Desk) - Fahad Mustafa is currently facing intense backlash from social media users regarding his recent outfit.

He appeared in a promotional interview for his upcoming film Aag Lagay Basti Mein, wearing very casual sportswear.

The actor chose to wear shorts while speaking with the well-known journalist Maliha Rehman about his new project.

Many viewers found this specific clothing choice to be quite inappropriate for a professional televised interview on the screen.

The same outfit was also spotted during a separate promotional event, which further fuelled the growing controversy among fans.

Critics argued that a more formal or traditional attire would have been much more suitable for such an occasion.

Social media platforms are now filled with angry comments from people who feel disrespected by his bold fashion choice.

One netizen wrote: “At least work out to tone up your chicken legs before wearing this kind of shorts.”

Another user expressed their disappointment by stating that the actor seems to think much too highly of himself.

Some fans mentioned that they do not even want to watch the promotional show because of this specific look.

A frustrated viewer even directly questioned the star by asking: “Man, why are you showing your bare legs to us?”

The timing of the interview also became a major point of contention for many religious and traditional social media users.

One person said: “It is so odd to see him dressed like this, especially in front of a female anchor. Have some respect for Ramzan at least.”

Another commented: “Wearing these shorts only makes him look ugly. There is no concept of covering the body or pardah.”

Several trolls took the opportunity to make fun of his physical appearance while focusing specifically on his thin legs. One joked: “Looks like he forgot to wear shalwar over this.”

Many people believe that public figures should maintain a certain level of decorum when appearing on media.