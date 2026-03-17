Iman Fatima breaks silence on efforts to reconcile with Rajab Butt

Summary Iman Fatima responds to reconciliation rumors with vlogger husband Rajab Butt, sharing joyful trip photos with her son and brother, inspiring fans with her positivity.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Famous vlogger Rajab Butt’s wife, Iman Fatima, has broken her silence regarding efforts to reconcile with her husband.

Almost a year after their marriage, differences between Rajab Butt and Iman Fatima escalated, leading to reports of separation.

Recently, Rajab Butt reportedly sent Iman a divorce notice, while social media circulated rumors of a possible reconciliation. Neither side has officially confirmed these developments.

Meanwhile, Iman Fatima recently shared photos from a trip with her brother Aun Shaikh and her son Kiwan. In the pictures, she appeared cheerful and wrote a meaningful caption: “Travel gives peace to the soul, that is why it keeps moving forward.”

Fans have praised her courage and positive outlook.

Some social media users advised her to reconcile for her son’s sake, while others emphasized that she should prioritize her own happiness and peace.