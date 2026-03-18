Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem says 'No to war and free Palestine'

Summary His remarks, along with the symbols he wore, gathered applause both inside the venue and across social media.

(Web Desk) - Spanish actor and pro-Palestine advocate Javier Bardem drew global attention at the 98th Academy Awards after using his moment on stage to deliver a brief message calling for peace and freedom for Palestine.

Bardem appeared during the ceremony to present the award for Best International Feature Film alongside actress Priyanka Chopra. His remarks, along with the symbols he wore, gathered applause both inside the venue and across social media.

The actor wore two pins on his suit jacket. One read “No a la guerra,” which translates from Spanish as “No to war.”

Meanwhile look at the expressions of our Daal Gadot next to him pic.twitter.com/96Wemu5yDj — রাজ শেখর (@DiscourseDancer) March 16, 2026

The message gained renewed relevance amid recent backlash in the United States over military strikes against Iran and broader American involvement in the Middle East.

Speaking to the Associated Press on the red carpet, Bardem noted that the pin was the same one he wore to the Oscars in 2003 while protesting what he called the “illegal Iraq war.”

Bardem also wore a second pin introduced by the collective “Artists4Ceasefire”, designed by artist Shepard Fairey. The symbol has emerged as a gesture of solidarity with civilians affected by the war in Gaza.

