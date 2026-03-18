Salman Khan's father Salim Khan discharged from hospital

Summary He was also placed on ventilator support as a precaution. Over the weeks, his condition improved steadily.

(Web Desk) - Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, has finally returned home after spending nearly a month in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital.

The 90-year-old was admitted on February 17 following a minor brain haemorrhage. His discharge brings relief to his family, friends, and fans across the country. Salim Khan was initially admitted to the ICU for close monitoring due to his age and medical condition.

Doctors performed a digital subtraction angiography, or DSA, to examine his blood vessels. This procedure allowed them to identify and address any issues immediately, without the need for surgery.

He was also placed on ventilator support as a precaution. Over the weeks, his condition improved steadily. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan, and sons-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma frequently visited him.

Longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar, as well as other Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranveer Singh, checked on his health. Sources confirmed that he has started sitting and talking again.

