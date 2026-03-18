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Sidhu Moose Wala's AI world tour announced three years after his death

Sidhu Moose Wala's AI world tour announced three years after his death
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Summary The AI-driven performances are scheduled to take place across multiple countries.

(Web Desk) - An AI-powered world tour of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been officially announced, three years after his tragic death.

According to international media reports, the singer’s team has unveiled the “Signed to God” tour, which will feature a digitally recreated version of Moose Wala using advanced artificial intelligence technology. The tour aims to bring the late artist’s presence back to the stage for fans around the world.

The AI-driven performances are scheduled to take place across multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, India, United Kingdom, Australia, and Pakistan.

The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans in Pakistan, where Moose Wala enjoyed a massive following during his lifetime.

It is worth noting that Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in May 2022 by individuals linked to the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi. His killing was widely reported and remains one of the most high-profile incidents in the Indian music industry in recent years.
 

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