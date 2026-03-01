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Salman Khan teases 'Maatrubhumi' song 'Chand Dekh Lena'

Salman Khan teases 'Maatrubhumi' song 'Chand Dekh Lena'
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Summary The momentum remains very high as the team prepares to launch the third musical track from the upcoming film.

(Web Desk) - Salman Khan is currently preparing for the grand release of his much-awaited action drama movie titled Maatrubhumi.

The film was previously known as Battle of Galwan before the makers decided to change the official title recently.

Fans are already showing immense excitement as the production house continues to share several frequent and consistent project updates.

This cinematic venture has generated a massive buzz across social media platforms since the very first announcement.

The momentum remains very high as the team prepares to launch the third musical track from the upcoming film.

Audiences have already given a very strong response to the patriotic title track, which is also called ‘Maatrubhumi’.

This first song set a powerful tone for the movie while highlighting the deep love for the motherland.

Now the fans are eagerly waiting for the third song, ‘Chand Dekh Lena’ which will likely showcase another side of the movie.

The track promises to be a touching tribute to love that withstands the silent pain of parting.

Salman Khan dropped the teaser for the upcoming song on his Instagram, captioning it with: “Maatrubhumi ka yeh gana Chand Dekh Lena tumhe hum nazar ayenge.”

People are looking forward to seeing the chemistry between the lead actors in this highly anticipated patriotic drama film.

It is expected that the movie will feature some highly energetic action sequences along with a very emotional storyline.

Many industry experts believe that this film will be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026.

The director has promised a story that will resonate with every citizen while providing excellent entertainment for all.
 

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