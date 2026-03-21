Showbiz stars share Eid moments with fans on social media

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani showbiz personalities marked Eid-ul-Fitr by sharing pictures with their families on social media and extending warm wishes to their fans.

As Eid was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Pakistan and around the world, celebrities from the entertainment industry also joined in the festivities and expressed their joy through various social media platforms.

Stars shared beautiful photos while wishing their followers a happy Eid and spreading messages of love and peace.

Renowned actor Bilal Qureshi posted a picture with his mother, writing a heartfelt message praying for peace and safety across the world along with Eid greetings.

Actress Saboor Aly shared multiple pictures in different poses and conveyed Eid wishes to her fans.

Television host and former anchor Rabia Anum also posted Eid pictures with her husband, sharing moments from the celebration.

Social media influencer and TikToker Sehar uploaded pictures with her family, using hashtags like “Eid Mubarak” and “Alhamdulillah” in her caption.

Actress Hina Afridi greeted her fans in Pashto and shared pictures with her husband, celebrating the occasion with her followers.