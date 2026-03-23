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Ali Zafar faces criticism over Eid video attire

Ali Zafar faces criticism over Eid video attire
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Summary Ali Zafar’s Eid video featuring a dhoti-style outfit drew criticism online, despite his environmental message and festive greetings shared with millions of Instagram followers.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has come under criticism after sharing an Eid video wearing a dhoti-style outfit.

On the social media platform Instagram, Ali Zafar posted a short video along with an important Eid message. The singer, who has over 6 million followers, was seen watering plants in the clip.

In the caption, he extended Eid greetings to his fans and reminded them not to forget watering plants.

However, in the video shared on the festive occasion, Ali Zafar was seen wearing a pink and peach shirt paired with a skirt-like lacha or dhoti-style attire. His unique choice of Eid outfit sparked criticism on social media.

 

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