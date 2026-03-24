Ali Zafar apologises over eid outfit controversy

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned singer and actor Ali Zafar has issued an apology to the nation, stating that he will try not to repeat what he termed a “serious mistake.”

In a message shared on social media, Ali Zafar said, “I want to apologise to the nation for wearing a kurta without an undershirt and for performing the very serious act of watering plants while dressed in a traditional ajrak and dhoti on Eid.”

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 24, 2026

He added in a sarcastic tone that he understands this has been “one of the most important national and global issues affecting everyone’s lives in recent days,” and assured that he would make every effort to avoid repeating such a mistake. He also thanked people for drawing attention to the matter.