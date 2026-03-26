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Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi case nears verdict in Lahore court

Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi case nears verdict in Lahore court
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Summary Court proceedings end in Ali Zafar’s defamation case against Meesha Shafi, with verdict date to be announced after March 30.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Proceedings in the defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar against fellow singer Meesha Shafi have been completed in a sessions court.

During the hearing, lawyers from both sides concluded their arguments regarding the defamation claims brought forward by Ali Zafar. The court noted that if any clarification is required on specific points, legal counsel may assist on March 30.

Additional Sessions Judge Asif Hayat stated that the court will announce a date for the verdict after March 30. Both parties have also submitted written arguments to support their positions.

The case, being heard by Judge Asif Hayat, dates back to 2018 when Ali Zafar filed a defamation suit against Meesha Shafi. The claim seeks damages amounting to one billion rupees.

 

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