Film Awards 16 cancelled in Dubai amid regional tensions

(Web Desk) - Film Awards 16 has been postponed in Dubai following US, Israel and Iran war.

Scheduled to be held at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on May 9, the event has now been cancelled and is expected to take place at another date.

In a post shared by the organisers of the ceremony on Instagram, it was announced that the awards meant to be held in Dubai would now be postponed “due to the current situation in the region”.

The organisers went on to say “the safety and well-being of our guests, partners and community remain our utmost concern”.

They have yet to announce the new date or location of the postponed event.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US bases in the region have resulted in deaths due to debris by interception, as well as damage to properties.

With Dubai and Abu Dhabi both affected by the war, the safety of tourists and citizens in the region still needs to be put under control.

At the moment, it is unclear when the conflict will de-escalate.

