Korean actor Lee Sang-bo dies at 43

(Web Desk) - Korean actor Lee Sang-bo was found dead on Thursday, at the age of 43, police said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death after responding to a report from family members, according to local media. Lee's agency said Friday it was working to confirm details surrounding his death

Over a career spanning nearly two decades, Lee worked primarily in supporting roles across Korean television and film.

He made his debut in 2006 with the KBS2 series "The Invisible Man" and appeared in multiple TV dramas, including "Miss Monte-Cristo" (2021), his first lead role.

In 2022, Lee was briefly detained on suspicion of drug use. He was released without indictment after police reviewed medical records confirming he had been taking prescribed medication for mental health reasons.