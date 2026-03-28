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Ayeza Khan faces criticism over bold Eid outfit

Ayeza Khan faces criticism over bold Eid outfit
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Summary With an impressive following of nearly 14.9 million on Instagram, Ayeza remains one of the country’s most influential celebrities

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistani star Ayeza Khan is once again at the center of a social media conversation—this time not for her acting, but for her evolving sense of style.

With an impressive following of nearly 14.9 million on Instagram, Ayeza remains one of the country’s most influential celebrities, admired for her roles in popular dramas such as ‘Chand Tara’, ‘Mehar Posh’, ‘Chaudhry and Sons’, ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’, ‘Pyarey Afzal’ and ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’.

Most recently, audiences praised her performance in the drama serial ‘Humraaz’.

This Eidul Fitr, however, it wasn’t her on-screen presence but her fashion choices that caught public attention.

Ayeza shared a series of festive photos showcasing a bold new look—quite different from the modest style she had previously been known for.

In past interviews, the actress had openly expressed her preference for more conservative clothing, often avoiding sleeveless outfits.

Also Read: Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor share snaps from spiritual Makkah sojourn

In her latest post, Ayeza appeared in a white, silky sleeveless ensemble from an Eid photoshoot she revealed she had forgotten to upload earlier.

“Had the photoshoot done on Eid but totally forgot to put it up. This Eid was really busy but I loved every moment of it,” she wrote, offering fans a glimpse into her hectic yet joyful celebrations.

The photos quickly went viral, but reactions were mixed.

While some followers appreciated her confidence and evolving fashion sense, many longtime fans expressed disappointment.

Several recalled her earlier statements about modest dressing, questioning what they perceived as a sudden shift.

Comments ranged from gentle concern to direct criticism, with some calling the outfit “too revealing” and others speculating that the change was driven by the pursuit of greater fame and visibility.

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