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Hamza Ali Abbasi clarifies he's not involved in sister's case

Hamza Ali Abbasi clarifies he's not involved in sister's case
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Summary Hamza Ali Abbasi denies any involvement in his sister’s case, stresses her integrity, and warns media against linking him to the matter, affirming faith in justice.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has issued a clarification regarding his alleged involvement in the ongoing case concerning his sister, stating that he has no connection to the matter and is not part of any investigation.

In his statement, Hamza Ali Abbasi clarified that recent news linking his name with allegations against his sister, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, is incorrect.

He firmly stated that he is neither part of any institutional inquiry nor involved in the case in any capacity.

Hamza described his sister as a successful and capable professional and emphasized that he stands by her as a brother.

He expressed complete trust in his sister’s integrity and said he believes his perspective should also be heard.

The actor added that he is confident that the concerned authorities will ensure justice and that the truth will prevail.

He also clarified that his sister’s professional and legal matters are entirely separate from him.

He requested the media refrain from asking him questions related to the case, warning that if his name is linked to the case in the future, he will exercise his legal rights.

Following Hamza Ali Abbasi’s statement, it is now clear that he considers himself completely separate from the case while expressing full support for his sister and confidence in the judicial process.

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