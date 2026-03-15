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Pakistani fan gifts gold-plated iphone to Sanjay Dutt

Pakistani fan gifts gold-plated iphone to Sanjay Dutt
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Summary The special moment took place during a meeting in Dubai, where Kashif Zameer presented the luxury phone to the actor

(Web Desk) - The craze for Bollywood stars often goes beyond imagination, with fans sometimes going to extraordinary lengths to show their love. Something similar has happened again with veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently received a unique gift, a gold-plated iPhone from Pakistani social media personality Kashif Zameer.

The special moment took place during a meeting in Dubai, where Kashif Zameer presented the luxury phone to the actor. A video of the interaction has now gone viral on social media, drawing attention from fans online.

This is not the first time Sanjay Dutt has received an extraordinary gesture from a fan. In an interview with Curly Tales last year, the actor spoke about the widely discussed 2018 incident involving a terminally ill fan.

A woman named Nisha Patil had reportedly instructed her bank to transfer her entire estate, said to be worth around Rs72crore, to the actor after her death. Reacting to the news, Sanjay Dutt said, “I gave it back to her family.” Sanjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with the film Rocky. Over the years, he has delivered several popular films including Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, and Munna Bhai MBBS.

While his career has seen major success, the actor has also faced several personal and legal challenges. His involvement in the 1993 Bombay blasts led to a five-year prison sentence, which he completed in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sanjay Dutt’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2, also starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, is set to hit theatres on March 19.

 

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