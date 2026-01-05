South Korean movie star Ahn Sung-ki, dubbed 'The Nation's Actor,' dies at 74

“We feel deep sorrow at the sudden, sad news, pray for the eternal rest of the deceased and offer our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members,” the Artist Company said in a statement.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ahn Sung-ki, one of South Korean cinema’s biggest stars whose prolific 60-year career and positive, gentle public image earned him the nickname “The Nation’s Actor,” died Monday. He was 74.

Ahn, who had blood cancer for years, died at Seoul’s Soonchunhyang University Hospital, his agency, the Artist Company, and hospital officials said.

President Lee Jae Myung issued a condolence message, saying Ahn provided many people with comfort, joy and time for reflection. “I already miss his warm smile and gentle voice,” Lee wrote on Facebook.