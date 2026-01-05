Hania Aamir reflects on how 2025 reshaped her view of grief, resilience

“I thought I’d become strong enough to overcome any sorrow without batting an eyelid,” she wrote.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Actor Hania Aamir offered a candid reflection on 2025, sharing an emotionally raw account of a year marked by grief, panic and quiet resilience.

In a year-end Instagram post, Aamir described 2025 as a testing period that pushed her inner strength to its limits.

The post featured a 20-photo carousel capturing moments ranging from behind-the-scenes work to time spent with friends, accompanied by a deeply personal caption on confidence and endurance.

“And then life proved to me that I hadn’t—and that changed me.”

Aamir reflected on how the year reshaped her understanding of strength, describing confidence as something fragile that often reveals itself only when tested.

She noted that resilience does not always appear loudly, but often emerges quietly in moments of struggle.

The actor also spoke about the contrast between outward composure and inner turmoil. She described continuing to smile on set, pose for photographs and carry on professionally while privately managing panic and anxiety.

Sometimes, she suggested, strength is simply the ability to remain standing—to keep going even when the struggle is invisible to others.