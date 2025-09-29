What is happening in Palestine is nothing less than genocide: Jennifer Lawrence

(Web Desk) - Oscar-winning US actress Jennifer Lawrence has voiced alarm over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and expressed concern about political dishonesty in the United States (US).

“I’m terrified and it’s mortifying,” Lawrence said during a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival, where she was promoting her new film Die, My Love.

Lawrence made the comments in response to a question about the impact of global conflicts on children, including the ongoing violence in Gaza. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have died, and many more have been injured since October 2023, according to independent monitors.

She spoke on the ongoing debate in the entertainment industry over cultural boycotts of Israeli film institutions, emphasising that accountability should focus on decision-makers rather than artists. “Our freedom of speech and artistic expression is under threat,” she said.

Lawrence will receive the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival before the screening of Die, My Love, co-produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Lynne Ramsay. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, and LaKeith Stanfield and is scheduled for release o November 7.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with widespread displacement, infrastructure damage, and high civilian casualties. International bodies, including the International Court of Justice, are investigating alleged war crimes.