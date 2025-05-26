When Adnan Siddiqui let his heart do the talking

KARACHI / LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s star actor Adnan Siddiqui has shared the scary experience he went through in a recent flight caught in a severe storm.

A private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore had a close shave while attempting to land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Among the passengers was Adnan Siddiqui, who said he ‘wrote a quick goodbye note’ during the severe turbulence.

“Yesterday, somewhere between the sky over Karachi and the sprawling fields of Lahore, I found myself caught between heaven and a very real sense of mortality. What began as an ordinary flight quickly turned into the kind of moment that strips away the noise, the routine, the illusion of control and leaves you staring straight into the eyes of your fragility,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

He also shared a terrifying video from the flight at the time of turbulence.

“The aircraft shook suddenly, jolting you out of your thoughts and into prayer. Around me, fear took hold: gasps, cries, people clutching one another, some openly panicking. It was definitely chaotic,” he wrote.

He said he thought of his family and children at that moment, and felt the pain of scary thought of bidding farewell without hugging them.

“We were just about to touch down; Lahore was so close you could almost feel it when suddenly, whoosh, we were back in the sky with a clean, sharp go-around. Kudos to the captain. What presence of mind!” the actor said.

He added, “Also, while this was happening, people were screaming and crying; I stayed oddly calm. Collected. I was so quiet that I opened my phone and wrote a quick goodbye note just in case. I wrote it like it might be read at my funeral…..or maybe go viral.”

A HARROWING ORDEAL

A private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore (FL-842) narrowly avoided disaster on Saturday evening after being caught in a violent storm while attempting to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The mid-air emergency forced the pilot to abort landing moments after touchdown and reroute the aircraft back to Karachi.

According to passengers and airport sources, the flight initially experienced a smooth descent, but disaster struck as the wheels touched down on the runway.

"A powerful storm slammed into the aircraft the moment we landed. The pilot immediately took off again," said one visibly shaken passenger.

The plane then battled intense turbulence and zero visibility for nearly 10 to 12 minutes, with reports of the aircraft dropping hundreds of feet multiple times due to severe air pockets.

"It felt like we were being tossed like a kite in a hurricane," a passenger recounted, describing panic, prayers, and fear spreading through the cabin.

Eventually, the aircraft climbed out of the storm into clear skies, where passengers reportedly broke into tears, prayers, and applause.

