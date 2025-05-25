Karachi-Lahore flight caught in storm, makes emergency go-around

LAHORE (Dunya News/ Web Desk) - A private airline flight from Karachi to Lahore (FL-842) narrowly avoided disaster on Saturday evening after being caught in a violent storm while attempting to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport here.

The mid-air emergency forced the pilot to abort landing moments after touchdown and reroute the aircraft back to Karachi.

A Harrowing Ordeal

According to passengers and airport sources, the flight initially experienced a smooth descent, but disaster struck as the wheels touched down on the runway.

"A powerful storm slammed into the aircraft the moment we landed. The pilot immediately took off again," said one visibly shaken passenger.

The plane then battled intense turbulence and zero visibility for nearly 10 to 12 minutes, with reports of the aircraft dropping hundreds of feet multiple times due to severe air pockets.

"It felt like we were being tossed like a kite in a hurricane," a passenger recounted, describing panic, prayers, and fear spreading through the cabin.

Eventually, the aircraft climbed out of the storm into clear skies, where passengers reportedly broke into tears, prayers, and applause.

Flight Aborted, Returned to Karachi

Following guidance from air traffic control, the pilot safely returned to Karachi to protect the lives of all passengers and crew. The airline confirmed that the aircraft was refueled and prepared for a second flight to Lahore once weather conditions stabilized.

However, 57 passengers refused to reboard, citing trauma and emotional distress. The deboarding process and baggage return

caused further delays in the flight's rescheduled departure.

Disruptions across Lahore Airport

The storm and unstable weather caused widespread disruption:

At least two incoming flights were diverted to Karachi, including a PIA flight from Islamabad. Two Karachi-bound flights from Lahore were delayed. The flight operations resumed later in the night as conditions improved.

The torrential rains and strong winds caused widespread destruction across the Punjab as 13 people lost their lives and 92 suffered injuries in rain-related incidents.

Strong winds and rain also disrupted the electricity supply in several areas.

Many areas in Lahore experienced blackout resultantly.

The Orange Line Metro Train service was also suspended, and stations were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

In Raiwind Road near Bhobtian Chowk, two people—25-year-old Usman and 20-year-old Hasnain—were injured when a wall collapsed due to strong winds. They were shifted to a local hospital.

The people have also been urged to exercise caution and stay away from electric poles, hanging wires and dilapidated structures.

The PDMA emphasized that people should seek shelter in safe locations during such situation and avoid going outside during the rain.

Earlier, the dark clouds covered the sky in Lahore with severe dust storm and winds.