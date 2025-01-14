Heidi Montag tops iTunes chart after losing house in Los Angeles wildfires

Tue, 14 Jan 2025 09:11:31 PKT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Reality television star Heidi Montag’s 2010 album “Superficial” has hit No. 1 on iTunes’ all-genre songs and albums charts — 15 years after its release and just after Montag and husband Spencer Pratt lost their home in the Palisades Fire.

Pratt on Friday posted a series of photos of their house on TikTok with the caption, “Please stream any of @heidimontag music on any platforms it will make a huge difference.”

It worked. “Superficial” beat Bad Bunny’s new album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” for the top spot on the albums chart, and the title track beat Blackpink’s ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ chant-along single “APT.” on the songs chart.

“Thank you everyone! Who needs a house, who needs clothes, who needs anything but this level of clout, pop, superstardom?” Pratt said in an Instagram video posted Sunday. “Our sons are gonna be like, ‘My mom was No. 1 on iTunes America.’ Thank you to everyone who made this happen.”

Representatives for Montag and Pratt didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“Superficial” saw some of its biggest gains at Apple Music as well. Saturday was Montag’s biggest streaming day in Apple Music history, jumping nearly 600% from the previous Saturday, an Apple Music representative confirmed to The Associated Press.

On Sunday, the album reentered Apple Music’s pop albums chart in 17 countries. It reached the chart for the first time in six countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. Stateside, it peaked at No. 9. It also reentered Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart in seven countries, including in the U.S. for the first time, where it hit No. 65.

Montag was already a cast member on “The Hills,” which debuted in 2006, when she met Pratt, who joined the MTV reality show for its second season. The couple — particularly Pratt — leaned into their on-screen personas as spotlight-seeking villains, even publishing a book, “How to Be Famous: Our Guide to Looking the Part, Playing the Press, and Becoming a Tabloid Fixture,” in 2009, the same year they got married.

Dubbed “Speidi” by the press, they were tabloid regulars known for seeking out entertainment opportunities of all kinds. Music was one of Montag’s many ventures.

After “The Hills” aired its final episode in 2010, the couple’s fame waned. In the years since, they’ve turned to social media to keep loyal followers updated on their lives.