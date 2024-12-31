Irrfan Khan named on list of best actors of 21st century

The late actor is the only Indian who featured in list of 60 best actors of 21st century

(Web Desk) - The late Irrfan Khan was the only Indian actor featured in The Independent’s list of the 60 best actors of the 21st century.

Ranked at number 41, this recognition cements his legacy as a global cinematic icon.

Irrfan is celebrated for his unparalleled ability to blend subtlety and depth in his performances.

It was Irrfan’s unassuming brilliance that earned him a place on this prestigious list.

His “stoic fortitude” in portraying the warrior in Asif Kapadia’s 2001 film The Warrior was highlighted.

The famous role marked his breakthrough after over a decade of struggle.

His depiction of a man torn between duty and morality in this film remains one of his most lauded performances.

Irrfan’s career was filled with critically acclaimed roles that showcased his incredible range.

He demonstrated his mastery in his films, from Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Haasil (2003), where to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool (2003), an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

His global appeal grew with Mira Nair’s The Namesake (2006), where he delivered a moving performance as an immigrant grappling with cultural displacement.

Irrfan Khan’s filmography also boasts an impressive array of iconic works.

These include Life in a Metro, The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Piku, and Hindi Medium.

These films reflected his innate ability to connect with audiences, regardless of cultural boundaries.

His final performances in Angrezi Medium and The Song of Scorpions further solidified his reputation as a storyteller par excellence.

Central to Irrfan’s artistry were his expressive eyes, which critics often described as capable of conveying an entire narrative on their own.

His fans left their messages at this achievement of their favourite star, with one writing: “He died but continues to live in everyone’s hearts.”

Although he passed away in 2020 at the age of 53, his legacy as one of the finest actors of his time remains undiminished.