Death anniversary of Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali being observed today

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 14:36:12 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 38th death anniversary of renowned classical singer Ustad Chhote Ghulam Ali Khan is being observed on Sunday (today).

Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan was born in a family of musicians in Kasur in 1910.

He received his early training on music from his father, Mian Imam Bakhsh, who is known for his unique style of singing.

At a young age, Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan mastered the art of classical singing, excelling in genres such as Khayal, Tarana, Thumri, Dadra, and Ghazal.

He has been associated with the Lahore Arts Council for a considerable period. His notable pupils were Shahida Parveen, Badr-ul-Zaman, Qamar-ul-Zaman and others.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the field of music, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with the ‘Presidential Pride for Performance’ award in 1985.

Ustad Chhoty Ghulam Ali Khan passed away on December 29, 1986 in Lahore.