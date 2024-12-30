Netizens in awe as Asha Bhosle performs Tauba Tauba's cool lyrics and dance steps

Mon, 30 Dec 2024

(Web Desk) - Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle recently left audience stunned after her jaw-dropping performance of the popular song, Tauba Tauba.

A viral Instagram video captures Asha Bhosle performing Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba in her harmonious voice also recreating its hook steps in a very cool way leaving the audience spellbound, with cheers of approbation echoing throughout the venue.

Karan Aujla, the singer of the song, reacted to the video, and wrote in his Instagram stories, “@asha.bhosle ji The living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba… a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn’t play any instrument."

The social media also praised. An Instagram user wrote, “Asha Bhosle not only singing Tauba Tauba but also doing the dance step at her Dubai show was not on my 2024 bingo card!!! Legendary! (party emoji).” “Her cute lil dance,” wrote another.

“Iconic (fire emoji),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “LETS NOT FORGET SHE IS DOING ALL OF THAT AT 91…QUEEN BEHAVIOUR (crown, red heart, and fire emojis).”

“Respect,” said a user. “What at 91…most elderly people i know in their early 60’s can’t even walk on their own and look at asha tai doing all of that with so much of flamboyance and finesse (fire emoji) queen of everything (crown and red heart emojis),” wrote a fan.