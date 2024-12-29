Mahira Khan's dance at Sheheryar's wedding electrifies internet

Entertainment Entertainment Mahira Khan's dance at Sheheryar's wedding electrifies internet

Her graceful moves left fans in awe

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 07:57:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) Mahira Khan is once again in the limelight, this time for her stellar appearance at her close friend and celebrated actor Sheheryar Munawar’s grand wedding celebrations.

The Humsafar star has taken social media by storm with her vibrant energy and breathtaking dance moves during the festive gatherings.

A video that has gone viral shows Mahira dancing her heart out to Ranbir Kapoor’s hit song Ghagra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Her infectious energy and graceful moves have left fans mesmerized.

Dressed in a stunning long-embellished frock, Mahira exuded royal charm. Her sleek, stylish braid adorned with intricate accessories added a touch of elegance, complementing her minimalistic makeup perfectly.

Sheheryar Munawar, one of Pakistan’s leading actors, is tying the knot with actress Maheen Siddiqui. The couple has hosted multiple pre-wedding functions over the past few days, with the grand nikah ceremony expected to take place soon.