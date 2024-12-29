Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan meets MS Dhoni at recent event

(Web Desk) - Pakistani acclaimed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan shared a video of his short meeting with former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on his official Instagram account.

The video has garnered significant attention online.

The video shows Rahat and Dhoni are engaged in a conversation, with Dhoni apparently enjoying the interaction.

The caption of the post mentions MS Dhoni as one of the finest players.

Many celebrities including Kriti Sanon also attended Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir, sister Nupur, actor Varun Sharma, and singer Stebin Ben. Kriti shared moments from the concert and photos with Kabir.

A month ago video of the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt meeting backstage during a concert had gone viral on social media.

The footage was filmed at Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert in Dubai, where Sanjay Dutt was also present. In the video, the two stars were seen conversing in a friendly manner, planning a future meeting while exchanging mutual respect and admiration.