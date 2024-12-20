How 'Mufasa' rose with Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy's voices along with new Lin-Manuel Miranda music

Entertainment Entertainment How 'Mufasa' rose with Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy's voices along with new Lin-Manuel Miranda music

Jones’ voice isn’t heard in the movie, but it opens with a brief tribute to the beloved actor

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 09:51:48 PKT

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — When Aaron Pierre was cast as Mufasa, the weight of following in the late James Earl Jones’ legendary footsteps was enough to rattle any actor. But instead of letting the pressure roar too loudly, he harnessed his nerves to breathe fresh life into his young lion character.

“I had a lot of nerves and I actually think those nerves served me because that is what the adolescent version of that lion is,” Pierre said in an interview Friday at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park about his leading role in “Mufasa: The Lion King.” He took the reins as the new voice of Mufasa after Jones played the iconic King Mufasa in both the 1994 and 2019 versions of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Here are some details and insights about “Mufasa” ahead of its release in theaters on Dec. 20.

First, a tribute to James Earl Jones

Jones’ voice isn’t heard in the movie, but it opens with a brief tribute to the beloved actor, who died in September.

Pierre had hoped to meet Jones for the first time, but didn’t get the chance. Now, he’s determined to honor his idol by building on his character’s legacy.

“I imagine that an individual experiencing those things might have moments of not being sure and I wasn’t sure about myself,” he said. “Aaron wasn’t sure about Aaron going into this, I tried to channel those emotions as opposed to being something that prohibited me as something that propelled me forward. I gave it my best. I hope that I was able to serve James Earl Jones and honor James Earl Jones and the character.”

Mufasa’s heart-wrenching origin story

The live-action prequel offers a fresh exploration into Mufasa’s origin.

After the events in the 2019 film, Rafiki takes on the role of a storytelling sage, weaving the untold tale of Mufasa for Kiara — the spirited granddaughter of Mufasa and the daughter of Simba and Nala. The duo Timon and Pumbaa stick around for Rafiki’s flashback.

Rafiki reveals that Mufasa’s cubhood wasn’t all royal ease and sunlit horizons. After a heart-wrenching tragedy of being separated from his parents, young Mufasa finds himself lost and alone.

“He’s been separated from his family. He’s an orphan. He’s been ostracized, he’s been dismissed. He’s been degraded,” said Pierre, the British actor who’s starred in the “Genius: MLK/X” series and the Netflix action hit “Rebel Ridge.”

Mufasa was a stray until fate led him to Taka, the compassionate heir of a different pride. Taka, with his fierce yet nurturing mother, offer the displaced cub a new beginning in their pride.

Over the years, Mufasa and Taka’s bond grows from camaraderie to brotherhood. But their loyalty is put to the ultimate test during a journey that uncovers Mufasa’s true origins and rightful kingdom as well as the reasons behind Taka becoming Scar.

“There was a bit of Taka resting on the privilege that he was supposed to be afforded,” said Kelvin Harrison Jr., who plays Taka. He drew some inspiration from Jeremy Irons, who voiced the villainous Scar in the 1994 original.

“There’s a little bit of ‘Well, it seems like I need to command attention,’” continued Harrison, who starred in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Waves.” “It seems like the only way to win over a pride of anything is to assert dominance. That was Taka’s version of that, which ended up being a staple as Scar.”