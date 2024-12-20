Agha Ali opens up about life after split with Hina Altaf

Entertainment Entertainment Agha Ali opens up about life after split with Hina Altaf

There is no better relationship than Nikah

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 04:56:53 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actor Agha Ali opens up about his life after split with actress Hina Altaf.

Agha Ali has openly addressed his divorce, marriage decision and future plans.

He said, “When I got married, it was totally a different scenario. It was Covid. Everyone was thinking that the world would soon end, so it was a biggest factor in our hasty decision.

“Also, I thought that the person should be of my choice and my values and ethics, and that’s why I took the decision early.

There is no better relationship than Nikah, so we went for it.”

Further explaining, “For me, it was never a hard decision as I am a boy who is okay with doing house chores. For me, only the efforts of a person in a relationship matter; the other person should express that they are there for you.

“I think marriages fail because people start taking their spouses for granted.”

Talking about his divorce, “I have talked about divorce in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, now many people know that we are divorced. It has been more than a year and half that we finalised our divorce.

“I don’t want to talk about it much because the other person is not here, she’s not a part of my life anymore.”