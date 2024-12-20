Ayeza Khan attributes her successful showbiz journey to parents

Entertainment Entertainment Ayeza Khan attributes her successful showbiz journey to parents

She acknowledges their support

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 04:12:42 PKT

(Web Desk) – Ayeza Khan has attributed her successful journey in showbiz to her parents.

The Pyarey Afzal actress turned to Instagram account to reflect on how her childhood dream to study theatre became a reality with her parents' constant and unwavering support.

Alongside a carousel of her adorable clicks from London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Ayeza penned a heartfelt tribute for her mom and dad.

"When I started acting at the age of 17, I dreamed of studying theatre. However, given the circumstances at that time in my life, this dream kept being pushed further and further away," the Mein actress began in her post.

She continued, "After years of hard work, I was finally able to afford the time and resources to return to school and attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. It felt so refreshing to feel young again."

"After all these years of dedication to my career and family, it feels only right to live out the little dreams of little Ayeza.

But none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my mother and father," Ayeza added.

She went on to heap praises on her parents, noting, "They have been by my side since the very beginning of this career. My dad cherished the moments when he could drop me off and pick me up, reliving the memories of my school days when I was young."