Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting 'Saturday Night Live' music performances

Entertainment Entertainment Questlove readies new documentary spotlighting 'Saturday Night Live' music performances

The three-hour special will feature sketches, performances and over 50 interview subjects

Follow on Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 09:39:52 PKT

NEW YORK (AP) — Who works harder than Questlove? The Academy Award winner has teamed up with Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez and NBC for a new film, “Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music,” celebrating 50 years of the program and spotlighting its memorable live music performances.

The three-hour special will feature sketches, performances and over 50 interview subjects, including Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Mick Jagger, Dua Lipa, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Tom Morello, Kacey Musgraves, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Simon, Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake.

“Everyone knows the most famous ‘SNL’ appearances, whether it’s Elvis Costello, Prince or the Beastie Boys, but they’re the tip of a huge iceberg,” Questlove wrote in a statement. “The process of going back through the incredible archival footage was like being in a time machine, DeLorean or other. I’m so happy I went on the trip and now get to share it with everyone.”

Last week it was announced that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s latest documentary, “SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius),” which examines the legacy of Sly & The Family Stone, will be featured at next year’s Sundance Film Festival.

