'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The Selena Gomez ballad “Mi Camino,” the Will Ferrell and Harper Steele road trip documentary “Will & Harper” and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s pulsating “Challengers” score are one step closer to an Oscar nomination.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled shortlists in 10 categories Tuesday, including for documentary, international feature, best song and score.

Two musicals, “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked,” were well represented in the categories. Netflix’s audacious transgender drug-lord drama “Emilia Pérez” was most named, advancing in international feature, original score, two original songs including “Mi Camino” and “El Mal” (performed by Zoe Saldaña), sound and hair and makeup.

“Wicked” also moved forward in several categories, like hair and makeup, original score, sound and visual effects. The adaptation of the Broadway musical did not include original songs and therefore wasn’t eligible in that category.

The song semifinalists include several notable artists, like Pharrell Williams for “Piece by Piece,” Lainey Wilson for her “Twisters” song “Out of Oklahoma,” Elton John and Brandi Carlile for “Never Too Late” and Robbie Williams for “Forbidden Road” from “Better Man.” Diane Warren may also be heading for a 16th nomination for her song from “The Six Triple Eight.” Nicholas Britell’s “Winter Coat,” performed by Saoirse Ronan in “Blitz,” was also included, as was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tell Me It’s You” from “Mufasa: The Lion King,” performed by Aaron Pierre and Tiffany Boone.

