Maryam in police attire: Is it the most trending news story in recent past?

She draws mixed reaction on social media

Fri, 26 Apr 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pictures featuring Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in police uniform electrified internet with netizens who gave comments what they deem appropriate, making the news story most trending on all forms of social media.

Her uniform story was not restricted to Pakistani media even international media too carried the story with her pictures donning police uniform.

An Indian web newspaper taking the story likened Maryam Nawaz to a female heroic character, Chandramukhi Chautala, who plays a police inspector in Sony SAB drama ‘FIR’.

Chandramukhi Chautala is a heroic character in ‘FIR’. She earns viewers’ appreciation and sympathy for helping the complainants who approach her against criminals.

Comments from social media users

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz once again drew comments from social media users when they saw her in police uniform addressing a passing out parade at a police training school.

A netizen said, “The CM of my province is so beautiful. Is CM of any other province is like my CM?

I think PTI should not criticise her for wearing police uniform. Look at the speech she did. She boosted the confidence of policewomen. Her speech encourages parents to send their daughters to police and other security departments to safeguard the country.”

A netizen said actually it is her passion to empower women in every filed.

“During her speech she expressed her desire for increasing the number of women in police department.

I think her desire to see women in every walk of life brought her to the passing out parade in police uniform, a social media user said.

Interestingly, those having PTI logo on their Instagram and Tweeter pages opened a barrage of criticism on Maryam’s gesture.

One said, “Now, this is another publicity stunt after visiting a roti, naan shop. They think through TikTok they would overcome the crisis.”

One said, “Why did she wear uniform of a low rank policewoman? After all she is the chief executive of the province.”

A social media user took PTI Gohar Ayub to task for his comments on Maryam Nawaz’s police uniform, saying, “Actually, Gohar Ayub did not insult Maryam, but the whole women. I don’t think it is appropriate to involve politics in every matter. A motion in Punjab Assembly should be filed to condemn his remarks.”

To a question from a TV reporter, Gohar Ayub had said, “She could not become IGP with police uniform as she could not become CM with a ‘stolen mandate.”

Her address to the passing out recruits

In her speech at the ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said she had a desire to increase the number of female police.

“Today’s event makes me realize that it is a great responsibility to be a policewoman or a CM. I remember when I see policewomen giving duty with heavy tools in their hands. I value their job and task.”

Azma Bokhari’s statement

In a statement, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed solidarity with policewomen by wearing police uniform. She had deep love for women working in police department.

The minister said the rivals should not be jealous of Maryam Nawaz. She wore police uniform to encourage policewomen. Police rules give permission to CM and governor to wear police uniform, the minister added.

Petition in court

It may be recalled that a petition has been filed in a court against the CM for wearing police uniform. The court will take up the petition today. The applicant has argued that an individual can not wear uniform of state institution. He requested the court to order police to register a case against the CM for violating the law.

