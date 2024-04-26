CM Maryam to grace another passing-out parade in uniform

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Having donned the police uniform at a passing-out parade of lady constables and traffic assistants on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is set to grace another passing-out parade, but this time in Elite Force uniform.

The chief minister attending the passing-out parade at the Police Training College in Chuhng drew a lot of criticism, so much so that a lawyer moved a court against Maryam for wearing the police uniform.

In his petition to the sessions court in Lahore, Advocate Aftab Bajwa argued that according to the law, no individual was permitted to wear the uniform of state institutions.

The applicant urged the court to issue order for the initiation of a case against Maryam Nawaz for donning the police uniform.

Not only this, the Punjab police, in order to de-escalate the situation, were prompted to release a statement today (Friday) clarifying that the provincial chief executive was ‘entitled to wear police uniform’ as per the Punjab Police Dress Regulations.

Maryam will now wear the Elite Force uniform. The Elite Force’s passing-out parade ceremony will take place at the Elite Force Training Centre in Bedian area this ongoing week.