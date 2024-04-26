Court moved against CM Maryam for donning police uniform

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A petition requesting the filing of a case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for wearing the Punjab Police uniform has been scheduled for a hearing in a lower court in Lahore.

The petition, filed by advocate Aftab Bajwa, will be taken up by the Sessions Court at 9:00 am on Friday (tomorrow).

In the plea, the petitioner argues that according to the law, no individual is permitted to wear the uniform of state institutions.

The petitioner asserts that despite requesting the Punjab Police to take action against Maryam for wearing the uniform, no measures were taken.

The applicant has urged the court to issue orders for the initiation of a case against Maryam Nawaz for donning the police uniform.